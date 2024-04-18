Tshwane on financial rescue mission to balance city’s books, says mayor
Cilliers Brink says the DA-led coalition aims to balance the metro’s books and improve service delivery
18 April 2024 - 13:26
City of Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink used his state of the capital address (Soca) to detail how the DA-led coalition has embarked on a “financial rescue mission” to balance the metro’s books and generate a surplus from trading municipal services to improve service delivery.
The metro, like most in SA, faces various challenges pertaining to tight fiscal pressures, access to potable water, electricity, housing and the unemployment scourge. ..
