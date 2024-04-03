ANC held in contempt over DA’s cadre deployment records request

The ANC suffered another setback in its case against the DA after a court found the governing party was in contempt of court for failing to hand over all documents related to its cadre deployment committee.

The ANC was ordered to release unredacted records including draft minutes, notes, attendance registers, communications and decisions of the deployment committee within 15 working days.

The party and its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, were found to be in contempt of court by the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday for failure to hand over all the documents relating to the period Cyril Ramaphosa chaired the deployment committee.