Qualifications of public service senior managers a mystery
Public Service Commission has investigated employment circumstances of senior managers, says minister
12 March 2024 - 05:00
At the end of 2023 the qualifications of 1,779 senior management service (SMS) staff in the government were not specified on the central system used for the administration of the public service payroll (Persal), public service & administration minister Noxolo Kiviet has disclosed.
Out of the total, 1,427 individuals held senior managerial positions, with 989 of them being hired before August 1 2016, before the implementation of minimum requirements, and 448 being hired after that date. ..
