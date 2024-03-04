National

Ramaphosa hails draft legislation to reform public service

President says the potential for undue political interference in the administration will be reduced

BL Premium
04 March 2024 - 15:10
by Luyolo Mkentane

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the draft legislation to professionalise the public service will help to improve the sector, strengthen accountability and increase efficiency.

The Public Administration Management Amendment Bill and the Public Service Amendment Bill — which the National Assembly has passed — are now set to go to the National Council of Provinces for consideration...

