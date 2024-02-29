Politics

WATCH: Focus on the upside to the cadre deployment struggle

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail acting editor Natasha Marrian

29 February 2024 - 16:01
by Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MLUNGISI LOUW
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MLUNGISI LOUW

A court battle continues to unfold as the ANC and the DA engage in legal proceedings over cadre deployment policies. While the DA claimed an initial victory, a recent High Court ruling has turned the tide in favour of the ANC, raising the prospects of increased transparency in this political controversy.

To discuss this in detail, Business Day TV spoke to acting editor for Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian.

