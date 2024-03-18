PSC rejects ANC deployment committee’s appointment advice as unlawful
Awarding posts on the recommendation of the body would constitute an unfair labour practice, says committee
18 March 2024 - 05:00
The Public Service Commission (PSC), which monitors and evaluates performance of the public sector, has said it will be unlawful for an executive authority to consider a recommendation of the controversial ANC deployment committee in making an appointment.
In a 191-page report on the study released in February that reflected on the pre- and post-1994 public administration ideology, practices and reforms, the PSC said the state capture commissioned, chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo, “shone a very clear light” on the governing party’s cadre deployment committee...
