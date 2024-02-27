Now DA guns for ANC cadre deployment in provinces and regions
One document the ‘smoking gun’ confirming the existence of additional deployment committees
27 February 2024 - 19:37
The DA says it is on course to file a Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application to obtain and “expose all minutes and records” from the ANC’s nine provinces and regional cadre deployment committees.
This follows the Constitutional Court ruling (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/politics/2024-02-19-anc-hands-over-cadre-deployment-records-to-da/) two weeks ago compelling the ANC to hand over all its national cadre deployment committee records since January 1 2013, when President Cyril Ramaphosa became the committee chair...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.