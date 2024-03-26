Service delivery is slightly better across SA, Stats SA says
But of SA’s 257 municipalities, 123 have cases of corruption under investigation by the Hawks
26 March 2024 - 15:01
The beleaguered local government sector, dogged by one financial pressure crisis after another, has registered a slight increase in the number of consumer units receiving basic service delivery from their municipalities, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said.
He was delivering the nonfinancial census of municipalities for 2022 in Pretoria on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.