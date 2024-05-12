Huge test for Spurs against Man City, says Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates after the match against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, May 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/IAN WALTON
London — Tottenham Hotspur face a big test on Tuesday against Manchester City as the north London club look to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League with two games remaining, manager Ange Postecoglou said after their 2-1 home victory against Burnley.
League leaders City have 85 points from 36 games and Arsenal have 83.
Fifth-placed Spurs lost ground in their battle for fourth place with Aston Villa after suffering four straight defeats in the league but bounced back with a win on Saturday that saw their opponents, Burnley, relegated to the Championship.
Villa host Liverpool on Monday and visit Crystal Palace next and Spurs visit relegated Sheffield United after hosting City. Spurs, who trail Villa by four points, will need the six points to keep their hopes of playing in the Champions League alive.
“There’s a big game for us on Tuesday night against City and it will be a great test for us, and the Sheffield one [too],” Postecoglou said. “I think we have got what it takes to make a [winning] game of it [against City] and play our football and see where that takes us.
“They’re an outstanding team and they and Arsenal are the benchmark of the competition right now. They’re 20-odd points ahead of us and we've got some ground to make up, but it’s at our place, it’s 95 minutes of football and we’re going to have a crack.”
Spurs defender Micky van de Ven said: “Man City are an unbelievable team but it’s up to us to show our own football and hopefully we can keep the three points at home.”
