Sport / Soccer

Huge test for Spurs against Man City, says Ange Postecoglou

12 May 2024 - 20:57
by Shifa Jahan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates after the match against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, May 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/IAN WALTON
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates after the match against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, May 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/IAN WALTON

London — Tottenham Hotspur face a big test on Tuesday against Manchester City as the north London club look to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League with two games remaining, manager Ange Postecoglou said after their 2-1 home victory against Burnley.

League leaders City have 85 points from 36 games and Arsenal have 83.

Fifth-placed Spurs lost ground in their battle for fourth place with Aston Villa after suffering four straight defeats in the league but bounced back with a win on Saturday that saw their opponents, Burnley, relegated to the Championship.

Villa host Liverpool on Monday and visit Crystal Palace next and Spurs visit relegated Sheffield United after hosting City. Spurs, who trail Villa by four points, will need the six points to keep their hopes of playing in the Champions League alive.

“There’s a big game for us on Tuesday night against City and it will be a great test for us, and the Sheffield one [too],” Postecoglou said. “I think we have got what it takes to make a [winning] game of it [against City] and play our football and see where that takes us.

“They’re an outstanding team and they and Arsenal are the benchmark of the competition right now. They’re 20-odd points ahead of us and we've got some ground to make up, but it’s at our place, it’s 95 minutes of football and we’re going to have a crack.”

Spurs defender Micky van de Ven said: “Man City are an unbelievable team but it’s up to us to show our own football and hopefully we can keep the three points at home.”

Reuters

Arsenal reclaim top spot with win at Man United

Manchester City can retake the lead when they play Tottenham Hotspur
Sport
22 hours ago

Chiefs draw to edge into eighth spot

AmaZulu share the spoils with Amakhosi, who need wins in their last two games to avoid the ignominy of a second finish outside the top eight within a ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Race for second with Stellies will go down to wire, says Pirates coach

Stellenbosch lead Pirates by a point with two matches remaining
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Junior Boks end U-20 championship with Argentina ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Huge test for Spurs against Man City, says Ange ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Arsenal reclaim top spot with win at Man United
Sport / Soccer
4.
Chiefs draw to edge into eighth spot
Sport / Soccer
5.
Michael Hollick bags second Sunshine Tour title ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.