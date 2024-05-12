World / Africa

Gunmen abduct more than 100 Nigerian villagers

12 May 2024 - 17:42
by Ahmed Kingimi
Picture: 123RF/ZABELIN
Maiduguri — More than 100 people were kidnapped by gunmen during Friday night raids on three villages in northwest Nigeria, a district head and residents said, the latest abduction of villagers in a region blighted by widespread insecurity.

Kidnapping has become endemic in Nigeria’s northwest as roving gangs of armed men abduct people from villages, highways and schools, and demand ransom money from their relatives.

Alhaji Bala, head of a district in the Birnin-Magaji local government area of Zamfara, said gunmen attacked the villages of Gora, Madomawa and Jambuzu and that 38 men and 67 women and children were missing.

Zamfara is a hotspot for kidnapping gangs who carry out attacks and retreat into forests where they have set up camps. The Nigerian military has bombed some of the camps but attacks continue.

Aminu Aliyu Asha, the Madomawa village head, said gunmen arrived in his village on motorbikes and shot sporadically before kidnapping several people. “The abduction breaches the peace agreement between us and bandits. In February this year, we made several ransom payments to stop them from attacking our territory,” Asha said.

Nusa Sani said his two brothers were among those abducted, while another resident, Garba Kira, added that among the abducted were 15 passengers in a truck that was passing through the villages.

Reuters

Nigerian journalist ‘illegally held’ under cybercrime law

Case sparks criticism from media rights groups
World
3 days ago

Ambush kills 23 members of Nigeria’s task force

Militants and an armed kidnapping gang launched separate attacks in the north
World
2 weeks ago

Nigeria sets dangerous precedent by detaining Binance execs, CEO says

The world’s largest crypto exchange and two executives face separate trials on tax evasion and money laundering
World
5 days ago

‘Hot chase’ in Nigeria as more than 100 prisoners escape

Inmates on the run after rain damages prison
World
2 weeks ago
