Maiduguri — More than 100 people were kidnapped by gunmen during Friday night raids on three villages in northwest Nigeria, a district head and residents said, the latest abduction of villagers in a region blighted by widespread insecurity.
Kidnapping has become endemic in Nigeria’s northwest as roving gangs of armed men abduct people from villages, highways and schools, and demand ransom money from their relatives.
Alhaji Bala, head of a district in the Birnin-Magaji local government area of Zamfara, said gunmen attacked the villages of Gora, Madomawa and Jambuzu and that 38 men and 67 women and children were missing.
Zamfara is a hotspot for kidnapping gangs who carry out attacks and retreat into forests where they have set up camps. The Nigerian military has bombed some of the camps but attacks continue.
Aminu Aliyu Asha, the Madomawa village head, said gunmen arrived in his village on motorbikes and shot sporadically before kidnapping several people. “The abduction breaches the peace agreement between us and bandits. In February this year, we made several ransom payments to stop them from attacking our territory,” Asha said.
Nusa Sani said his two brothers were among those abducted, while another resident, Garba Kira, added that among the abducted were 15 passengers in a truck that was passing through the villages.
Gunmen abduct more than 100 Nigerian villagers
Maiduguri — More than 100 people were kidnapped by gunmen during Friday night raids on three villages in northwest Nigeria, a district head and residents said, the latest abduction of villagers in a region blighted by widespread insecurity.
Kidnapping has become endemic in Nigeria’s northwest as roving gangs of armed men abduct people from villages, highways and schools, and demand ransom money from their relatives.
Alhaji Bala, head of a district in the Birnin-Magaji local government area of Zamfara, said gunmen attacked the villages of Gora, Madomawa and Jambuzu and that 38 men and 67 women and children were missing.
Zamfara is a hotspot for kidnapping gangs who carry out attacks and retreat into forests where they have set up camps. The Nigerian military has bombed some of the camps but attacks continue.
Aminu Aliyu Asha, the Madomawa village head, said gunmen arrived in his village on motorbikes and shot sporadically before kidnapping several people. “The abduction breaches the peace agreement between us and bandits. In February this year, we made several ransom payments to stop them from attacking our territory,” Asha said.
Nusa Sani said his two brothers were among those abducted, while another resident, Garba Kira, added that among the abducted were 15 passengers in a truck that was passing through the villages.
Reuters
Nigerian journalist ‘illegally held’ under cybercrime law
Ambush kills 23 members of Nigeria’s task force
Nigeria sets dangerous precedent by detaining Binance execs, CEO says
‘Hot chase’ in Nigeria as more than 100 prisoners escape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
IMF puts growth forecast for Nigeria at 3.3% for 2024
MTN and other operators push for tariff hikes in Nigeria
Nigeria on verge of approving delayed ExxonMobil-Seplat deal
Inflation in Africa expected to come down slowly
SIMON NICHOLAS: Africa’s LNG projects threatened by global wave of new capacity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.