Chaos by striking eThekwini workers will not be tolerated, says Cabinet
Thirteen Samwu workers were arrested for taking part in the wildcat strike last week, and more than 70 have been served with notices
14 March 2024 - 13:08
The cabinet has called on law enforcement agencies to protect people’s rights to service delivery following weeks of mayhem by eThekwini metro workers that resulted in water and power outages.
The striking employees affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), the country’s largest union in the local government sector, downed tools and embarked on a wildcat strike two weeks ago demanding they be paid salary packages on par with those of council workers in other major cities...
