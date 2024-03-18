Municipal failure in spending budgets and grants has dire results
The surrendering of unspent conditional grants to the NRF has negative effects as communities need these for infrastructure to be built
18 March 2024 - 13:25
The Treasury has sounded the alarm over SA’s 257 municipalities, saying their underperformance in spending billions of rand in allocated budgets and conditional grants was a “source of concern”, as residents grappled with poor service delivery by local councils.
It also warned in its local government revenue and expenditure report for the second quarter of 2023/24, released on Monday, that the liquidity position of most municipalities was under threat due to revenue undercollection...
