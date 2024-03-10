Hydrogen project splits Richtersveld community in Northern Cape
Some fear repeat of diamond mining experience with development of the Boegoebaai Port and scheme
10 March 2024 - 18:40
The Richtersveld community is divided on government plans for a huge “green hydrogen” project in Boegoebaai Port in the Northern Cape.
The remote Richtersveld communities have had bad experiences. They endured a long land claim battle against state-owned diamond company Alexkor, ultimately winning a landmark case in the Constitutional Court in 2003...
