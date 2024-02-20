SIU to investigate Prasa’s tall trains and ghost workers
President widens scope of probe that began in 2019
20 February 2024 - 15:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation empowering the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) for awarding the 2015 tender that led to acquiring unsuitable locomotives as well as the payment of “ghost” employees.
The SIU had been investigating Prasa since 2019, but the government’s new proclamation widened its scope, spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said...
