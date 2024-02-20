SIU investigations gather pace under Ramaphosa presidency
A total of 42% of all presidential proclamations have been issued since 2018
20 February 2024 - 14:09
Since taking office in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been responsible for 42% (104) of all the 245 presidential proclamations issued to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) since 2001.
When he took office one of Ramaphosa’s priorities was to tackle the corruption that had become endemic in government and state entities during the years of state capture, and the acceleration in the number of SIU investigations during his tenure attests to this...
