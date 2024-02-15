NEWS
BMW starts testing hydrogen cars in SA
The pilot project with iX5 vehicles is a partnership with Sasol and Anglo American Platinum
15 February 2024 - 09:26
BMW sees hydrogen cars as a complement to battery-electric vehicles, not a competition between the two technologies, and is rolling out a pilot fleet of BMW iX5 Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles around the world, including SA.
The German carmaker has partnered locally with Anglo American Platinum and Sasol, and the public road vehicle trial was announced on the sidelines of the Hydrogen Council’s regional meeting in Sandton this week. It follows the signing of the collaboration agreement in October 2023 at the SA Green Hydrogen Summit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.