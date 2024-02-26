Patel backs local industry to create thriving green hydrogen plants
The government is intent on implementing its cabinet-approved commercialisation strategy, the trade, industry & competition minister says
26 February 2024 - 05:00
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says SA has the wherewithal to develop a thriving green hydrogen industry.
He briefed the trade, industry & competition committee on Friday on the green hydrogen commercialisation strategy, which was approved by cabinet in October. ..
