Cosatu establishes election ‘war rooms’ to back embattled ANC
The federation has called on workers to ensure a decisive victory for the party in the 2024 election
29 February 2024 - 15:16
Labour federation Cosatu, which has a membership of about 1.6-million, has called on workers to ensure a decisive victory for the ANC in the 2024 elections as its support is expected to dip below 50% for the first time since 1994.
Cosatu said it had established its election war rooms, with affiliated unions working “flat out, across workplaces and communities” to mobilise voters to return the ANC to the Union Buildings on May 29. The ANC is dogged by administrative, operational, financial and governance challenges...
