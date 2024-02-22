Unions slam mining companies’ ‘co-ordinated’ job cuts
Miners say the looming retrenchments are due to falling commodity prices and persistent power cuts
22 February 2024 - 17:46
Organised labour has criticised the swathe of job cuts looming in the mining sector, saying the retrenchments appeared planned and co-ordinated as miners sought to reduce costs amid falling commodity prices and persistent power cuts.
The unions called on the government to attend to the electricity and infrastructure challenges to avoid pushing thousands of mineworkers into unemployment and poverty...
