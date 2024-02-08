President Cyril Ramaphosa is shown during the 2023 state of the nation address in Cape Town in this February 9 2023 file photo. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa reports on the political and socioeconomic status of SA with the annual state of the nation address (Sona), delivered in a joint sitting of both houses of parliament in Cape Town.
This will be the last Sona of Ramaphosa’s first term of office.
Among other things, markets are hoping that Ramaphosa will announce the date for the upcoming general election and solutions for state-owned entities.
WATCH LIVE: State of the nation address 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the last Sona before SA holds general election
Business looks to Sona for state commitment to private-sector collaboration
No-one allowed to interrupt the president under new rules for Sona
As SA awaits the state of the nation address, the JSE slips
