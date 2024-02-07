EDITORIAL: It’s the scoreboard that matters, Ramaphosa, not the promises
The president continues to talk a good game, but South Africa needs action
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s silky smooth assurances to mining companies at this week’s Mining Indaba provided a window into why it may be that business has been wrong-footed by the lack of progress in government.
Speaking in a packed hall to 10,000 delegates, Ramaphosa said all the things you’d want him to say. He acknowledged the “persistent challenges” the country faces, specifically the energy crisis (wrought by Eskom’s load-shedding) and the “port and rail bottlenecks” (for which Transnet is responsible) — but pledged that the government was fixing it. And he promised to “accelerate economic reforms to improve the operating environment”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.