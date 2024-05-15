Sascoc names first batch for Olympics and cash incentives for medallists
The initial squad is made up of 39 athletes
SA Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks has revealed financial incentives for medallists at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.
Announcing an initial squad containing a first batch of 39 members to represent Team SA in July, Hendricks said athletes who win a gold medal will be awarded R400,000 with the coach receiving R100,000.
Athletes who win silver medals will earn R200,000 and R75,000 for their coach while the bronze medal payouts will be R75,000 and R25,000 for their coach.
“Incentives have become part and parcel of delivering Team SA,” said Hendricks adding Sascoc announced the first batch of the squad early because it has learnt from past mistakes.
🌟 Team Announcement! 🌟 #TeamSA has unveiled its 1st squad for #Paris2024, along with exciting financial incentives! 🥇 See who’s representing 🇿🇦 and how we're backing their Olympic journey! 🚀 Read all about it 👉 https://t.co/jFiB6Et3wi #ForMyCountry pic.twitter.com/VMsZwvT9mZ— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) May 15, 2024
“As you become more experienced you learn and you create more stability by announcing early. Athletes are in operation excellence, some of them are on Olympic solidarity, all we want to is to continue practising in the build up for Paris.”
The initial squad of 39 athletes represents aquatics, athletics, canoeing, gymnastics, sport climbing, surfing and wrestling and the number is set to increase as qualifying is ongoing.
Among the standout athletes announced were double medallist from Tokyo 2020 Tatjana Smith, swimmer Chad le Clos and sprinter Akani Simbine.
Smith (formerly Schoenmaker) won gold in the women’s 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m breaststroke in Tokyo while Le Clos will be attending his fourth Olympics to join an exclusive club that includes Khotso Mokoena, Ryk Neethling, Hendrik Ramaala, Roland Schoeman and Sunette Viljoen.
Le Clos has already entered the history books as the winner of the most Olympic medals (four) by a South African and he’ll be looking to add to that tally in Paris.
Another Olympic medallist who will be in Paris is men’s 400m gold hero from Rio 2016 Wayde van Niekerk, whose 43.03 sec on that occasion remains the world record.
The women’s athletics representatives include three in the marathon — Gerda Steyn, Cian Oldknow and Irvette van Zyl, who is attending her third Olympics.
Women’s 400m hurdler Rogain Joseph, a gold medallist from the recent African Games in Ghana, will be making her first Olympic appearance.
Team SA first batch
AQUATICS
Men: Pieter Coetze (100m, 200m backstroke), Chad le Clos (100m butterfly), Matthew Sates (100m, 200m butterfly and 200m IM)
Women: Aimee Canny (200m freestyle), Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke), Erin Gallagher (100m butterfly), Rebecca Meder (200m IM), Tatjana Smith (100m, 200m breaststroke), Julia Vincent (diving, 3m springboard)
ATHLETICS
Men: Luxolo Adams (200m), Stephen Mokoka (marathon), Zakhiti Nene (400m), Lythe Pillay (400m), Benjamin Richardson (200m), Akani Simbine (100m), Tshepo Tshite (1500m), Wayde van Niekerk (400m), Jovan van Vuuren (long jump), Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m, 10000m)
Women: Marione Fourie (100mH), Zeney Geldenhuys (400mH), Rogail Joseph (400mH), Cian Oldknow (marathon), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Gerda Steyn (marathon), Irvette van Zyl (marathon)
CANOEING
Men: Andrew Birkett (kayak sprint), Hamish Lovemore (kayak sprint)
Women: Tiffany Koch (kayak sprint), Esti Olivier (kayak sprint)
Management: Nkosi Mzolo (coach), Janet Simpkins (manager)
GYMNASTICS
Women: Caitlin Rooskrantz (artistic)
Management: Ilse Pelser (coach)
SPORT CLIMBING
Men: Joshua Bruyns (speed climbing), Mel Janse van Rensburg (lead & boulder)
Women: Aniya Holder (speed climbing), Lauren Mubheiber (lead & boulder)
Management: Dean Bruyns (manager), John-David Muller (official coach)
SURFING
Men: Matthew McGillivray, Jordy Smith
Women: Sarah Ann Baum
Management: Christopher Bond (coach), Rezar De Nicker (coach, manager)
WRESTLING
Men: Nicholas Steyn (92kg)
Management: Jan Roets (coach)