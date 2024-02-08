As SA awaits the state of the nation address, the JSE slips
Investors will be keeping a close eye on what solutions are being put forward to fix beleaguered state-owned entities
08 February 2024 - 11:33
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed with the local focus on the state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa will deliver the last Sona of his first term of office later on Thursday. Among other things, markets are hoping that Ramaphosa will announce the date for the upcoming general election, as well as solutions for state-owned entities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.