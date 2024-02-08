Business looks to Sona for state commitment to private-sector collaboration
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday night
08 February 2024 - 09:49
Business is looking for a clear commitment from President Cyril Ramaphosa for government collaboration with the private sector in addressing the crises facing the country, in his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening.
Business is already working with the government on three fronts to address the crises in energy supply, freight logistics and crime and corruption, and Business Unity SA (Busa) wants Ramaphosa to acknowledge this partnership. Prominent business leaders have been involved in that effort...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.