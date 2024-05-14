European spot will make Chelsea’s season, Pochettino says

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Chelsea, reacts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea FC at City Ground in Nottingham, England, May 11 2024. Picture: MARC ATKINS/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — If Chelsea finish in a European qualifying spot, it will not only make their season but would give the club hope of improving in the next campaign, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.
Chelsea need to win Wednesday’s game at Brighton & Hove Albion to get closer to a top-six Premier League finish.
The Blues are level with sixth-placed Newcastle United on 57 points, but trail on goal difference. Newcastle visit eighth-placed Manchester United, who have 54 points, in Wednesday’s later kick off in the battle for European qualification.
Injuries and the inconsistent form of Chelsea’s young team were blamed as the twice Champions League winners languished in mid-table but Pochettino’s big-money squad have shown potential in recent weeks, quickly climbing the standings.
“The team is doing well, in the second part of the season — in the last 26 or 27 games,” Pochettino said. “If we can compete well in the last two games then there is a possibility to get into Europe, which would be amazing for us.
“If we are able to finish well and get into Europe, for sure we can start the next season with hope to be in a better position than we were in this season.”
After captain Reece James’ return from injury in their last game, the Blues are looking forward to another injury boost as Pochettino confirmed midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and defender Ben Chilwell have returned to training.
“We need to assess if they will be part of the squad for tomorrow, but if not tomorrow then the weekend,” he said, with Chelsea hosting Bournemouth in their final game on Sunday.
Looking back at his first season in charge, Pochettino did not want to focus on negatives. “I don’t want to talk any more [about the age and lack of experience in the squad],” he said.
Lisandro Martinez will likely play his first game for Manchester United since March while Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Willy Kambwala will be assessed to determine if they are fit to return from injury, manager Erik ten Hag said.
Raphaël Varane, who announced his close-season departure earlier on Tuesday, will not be fit for the game against Newcastle but may return on Sunday, the manager said.
Ten Hag then hopes to have the French defender match-ready for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.
“I think he will return,” Ten Hag told reporters about Martinez, who has played only 11 matches this season due to multiple injuries. “He had some sessions and if everything is OK in training he will be involved.”
European spot will make Chelsea’s season, Pochettino says
Chelsea need to win Wednesday’s game at Brighton & Hove Albion to get closer to top-six finish
Bengaluru — If Chelsea finish in a European qualifying spot, it will not only make their season but would give the club hope of improving in the next campaign, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.
Chelsea need to win Wednesday’s game at Brighton & Hove Albion to get closer to a top-six Premier League finish.
The Blues are level with sixth-placed Newcastle United on 57 points, but trail on goal difference. Newcastle visit eighth-placed Manchester United, who have 54 points, in Wednesday’s later kick off in the battle for European qualification.
Injuries and the inconsistent form of Chelsea’s young team were blamed as the twice Champions League winners languished in mid-table but Pochettino’s big-money squad have shown potential in recent weeks, quickly climbing the standings.
“The team is doing well, in the second part of the season — in the last 26 or 27 games,” Pochettino said. “If we can compete well in the last two games then there is a possibility to get into Europe, which would be amazing for us.
“If we are able to finish well and get into Europe, for sure we can start the next season with hope to be in a better position than we were in this season.”
After captain Reece James’ return from injury in their last game, the Blues are looking forward to another injury boost as Pochettino confirmed midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and defender Ben Chilwell have returned to training.
“We need to assess if they will be part of the squad for tomorrow, but if not tomorrow then the weekend,” he said, with Chelsea hosting Bournemouth in their final game on Sunday.
Looking back at his first season in charge, Pochettino did not want to focus on negatives. “I don’t want to talk any more [about the age and lack of experience in the squad],” he said.
Lisandro Martinez will likely play his first game for Manchester United since March while Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Willy Kambwala will be assessed to determine if they are fit to return from injury, manager Erik ten Hag said.
Raphaël Varane, who announced his close-season departure earlier on Tuesday, will not be fit for the game against Newcastle but may return on Sunday, the manager said.
Ten Hag then hopes to have the French defender match-ready for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.
“I think he will return,” Ten Hag told reporters about Martinez, who has played only 11 matches this season due to multiple injuries. “He had some sessions and if everything is OK in training he will be involved.”
Reuters
Klopp hails Liverpool’s character as he bids farewell to travelling fans
Guardiola says City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions
Arsenal reclaim top spot with win at Man United
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.