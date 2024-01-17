CDB neglect led to one of Africa’s most tragic fire disasters, expert tells inquiry

An aerial view of the scene at Delvers Street in the Johannesburg CBD after a deadly fire in August 2023. File picture: KGAUGELO MASWENENG.
The catastrophe at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD in 2023 that killed 77 people can be characterised as one of Africa’s deadliest fires.
This was part of the testimony of Wynand Engelbrecht, chief fire officer at Fire Opps SA, who took to the stand on Wednesday at the commission of inquiry into the blaze.
“The condition of that building was not unlike that of hundreds of other such buildings in the city or the country. The profile is one of general neglect and total disregard for fire safety and thus the preservation of life.
“It is clear that both privately owned and public-sector owned structures are far too often left to deteriorate to the point of no return. Life safety is not a priority in this country, not by a long shot,” Engelbrecht stated.
“The term hijacked building suddenly is on everyone’s lips ... All of a sudden there are hijacked buildings everywhere. Accountability and responsibility are long-forgotten twins,” said Engelbrecht.
He added that as with any other disaster in the world, there are always watered down statements made by those in power to the effect that this will never happen again, but “then it happens again”.
“This incident has proven to us the issue is way beyond mere politics. There is no national fire code in SA — all major cities and metro councils need to take cognisance of this fact. The solution is for cities to make major adjustments to the fire safety bylaws and stop blaming the national fire regulations, which is not a fire code,” he added.
The time frame for the first part of the commission was extended to the end of March 2024 and the report is due at the end of April.
The conclusion of the hearing for the second part was extended to the end of July, and the report is due at the end of August.
The commission has already missed its first deadline of November 30, the date by which it was supposed to have completed its investigation into the circumstances leading to the fire and who should be held accountable. Part B of the inquiry will deal with the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg inner city.
Engelbrecht also commented on pictures admitted in evidence. One of them showed covered bodies lying on the street after being extracted from the building.
Regarding that, he said that the city could have handled the situation better.
TimesLIVE
