Business leaders warn Red Sea attacks could affect supply chains

A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17 2024. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
Business chiefs warned on Wednesday that disruption of shipping in the Red Sea due to attacks by Houthi militants in Yemen could affect supply chains for months and lead to a shortage of tankers needed to transport fuel.
Attacks by the Iran-allied militia on ships in the region since November slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed major powers amid an escalation of Israel’s more than three-month-old war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.
The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians and have threatened to expand attacks to include US ships in response to American and British strikes on their sites in Yemen.
Maersk and other large shipping lines have instructed hundreds of commercial vessels to stay clear of the Red Sea, sending them on a longer route round Africa or pausing until the safety of vessels can be assured.
“This is extremely disruptive because you have close to 20% of global trade that transits through the Bab al-Mandab Strait (to the Red Sea),” said Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc.
“It’s one of the most important arteries of global trade and global supply chains and it’s clogged up right now,” he told Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos.
Freight rates have more than doubled since early December, according to maritime consultancy Drewry’s world container index, while insurance sources say war risk premiums for shipments through the Red Sea are also rising.
Banking executives have said they were worried the crisis might create inflationary pressures that could ultimately delay or reverse interest rate cuts.
US strikes
The alternative shipping route round SA’s Cape of Good Hope takes 10 to 14 days longer than the passage via the Red Sea and Suez Canal.
Prolonged attacks by the Houthis on ships would lead to a shortage of tankers, the CEO of Saudi oil giant Aramco said.
“If it’s in the short term, tankers might be available ... But if it’s longer term, it might be a problem,” CEO Amin Nasser said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
The US military carried out new strikes in Yemen on Tuesday against anti-ship ballistic missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country as a missile struck a Greek-owned vessel in the Red Sea.
In a bid to cut off their funding and supply of weapons, US President Joe Biden’s administration plans to put Houthi rebels back on a US list of terrorist organisations, two US officials told Reuters.
A Maltese-flagged container ship was approached on Wednesday by three skiffs and a drone 10 miles southwest of Yemen’s Dhubab. No damage or casualties were reported, British maritime security firm Ambrey said in an advisory note.
A Maltese-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier was struck by a missile while northbound in the Red Sea 76 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni port of Saleef on Tuesday.
The Zografia was sailing from Vietnam to Israel with 24 crew and was empty of cargo when attacked. No-one was injured and the vessel was not badly damaged.
In Greece, a makeshift bomb exploded on Wednesday morning outside the offices of shipping company Zim, Israel’s main container shipping line, police sources said. The blast caused minor damage.
The unidentified attackers threw “Free Palestine” pamphlets around at the scene of the attack, the first such incident since the Gaza conflict began.
