Another round of voter registration has been opened ahead of general elections which will be held next year. File photo: THEMBINKOSI DWAYISA/SUNDAY TIMES
The Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced dates for a second voter registration weekend ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The IEC said the country’s 23,296 voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on February 3-4 to allow new voters to register and existing voters to inspect and update their registration details, if necessary.
After the first registration weekend held on November 18-19, the electoral roll contains 26.8-million voters with 568,374 of those registering for the first time. Citizens aged 16 years and older can register, provided they have an SA identity document or a valid temporary ID certificate.
South Africans living abroad can register at 120 high commissions, embassies and consulates on January 26-28. For the first time, South Africans abroad may also register using the online self-registration portal by visiting and capturing their details and uploading a scanned image of their identity document.
Voter registration will also be conducted in prisons to allow inmates to exercise their right to vote. That will take place on January 30-February 1.
The Electoral Commission’s contact centre is also available to deal with queries. The centre, which can be reached on 0800 11 8000, operates from 8am-5pm on weekdays.
The online voter registration portal remains available until the date of proclamation of the elections. In addition, registered voters can visit the Electoral Commission website to check their current registration details and voting station. They can also SMS their ID number to 32810 to receive confirmation of the address of their voting station (charged at R1).
IEC announces second voter registration weekend
Country’s 23,296 polling stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on February 3-4
The Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced dates for a second voter registration weekend ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The IEC said the country’s 23,296 voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on February 3-4 to allow new voters to register and existing voters to inspect and update their registration details, if necessary.
After the first registration weekend held on November 18-19, the electoral roll contains 26.8-million voters with 568,374 of those registering for the first time. Citizens aged 16 years and older can register, provided they have an SA identity document or a valid temporary ID certificate.
South Africans living abroad can register at 120 high commissions, embassies and consulates on January 26-28. For the first time, South Africans abroad may also register using the online self-registration portal by visiting and capturing their details and uploading a scanned image of their identity document.
Voter registration will also be conducted in prisons to allow inmates to exercise their right to vote. That will take place on January 30-February 1.
The Electoral Commission’s contact centre is also available to deal with queries. The centre, which can be reached on 0800 11 8000, operates from 8am-5pm on weekdays.
The online voter registration portal remains available until the date of proclamation of the elections. In addition, registered voters can visit the Electoral Commission website to check their current registration details and voting station. They can also SMS their ID number to 32810 to receive confirmation of the address of their voting station (charged at R1).
TimesLIVE
EDITORIAL: A step towards deepening our democracy
Independent candidates win partial victory in Constitutional Court
ConCourt to hand down judgment that could affect 2024 elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: A step towards deepening our democracy
Young voters find coalition politics off-putting, HSRC survey finds
PRANISH DESAI: Why political accountability matters for a fair electoral system
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.