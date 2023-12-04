Independent candidates win partial victory in Constitutional Court
The ruling makes it easier for independents to run in elections as they will need only need 1,000 signatures
04 December 2023 - 15:12
UPDATED 04 December 2023 - 22:50
The Constitutional Court handed independents a partial victory on Monday when it ruled that candidates only need 1,000 signatures or 15% of the people living in the region they are contesting to be eligible to run in the elections.
In a majority judgment, justice Jody Kollapen cautioned that the gains made in the Electoral Amendment Act, which for the first time allows independent candidates to contest elections, would be “hollow” if parliament put up barriers such as the quota system...
