ConCourt to hand down judgment that could affect 2024 elections
The Independent Candidates Association and Build One SA have challenged the newly enacted Electoral Amendment Act in the Constitutional Court
01 December 2023 - 13:03
The Constitutional Court will hand down a highly anticipated judgment on Monday about election laws which could have a drastic impact on the 2024 national elections.
The court will rule on whether the current split of seats in parliament should be maintained or altered to afford independent candidates a fairer chance of getting elected...
