EDITORIAL: A step towards deepening our democracy
The 11,000 hurdle was not only unreasonable, but was also a sinister ploy by the major parties
07 December 2023 - 05:00
The Constitutional Court is to be commended for finally ruling on the terms of participating in 2024’s general elections by independent political candidates.
On Monday, the apex court ruled that the higher threshold for participating in next year’s elections of 11,000 signatures is unconstitutional and lowered the threshold to a reasonable 1,000 signatures. ..
