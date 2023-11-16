National SA set to step up pressure on Israel amid Gaza crisis ANC pledges support for closure of embassy during debate B L Premium

SA could be on the verge of temporarily closing Israel’s embassy in Pretoria and suspending all diplomatic relations with it until the Middle Eastern country agrees to a ceasefire with Hamas after the ANC pledged its support on Thursday for a parliamentary motion for the move.

The motion, which the EFF initiated, reflects the government’s strong condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which the ANC and the government consider a violation of international law and human rights, and “a genocide against the people of Palestine”...