NATASHA MARRIAN: A tail of woe as dog eats dog in Ekurhuleni
Veteran IFP councillor says metro is in meltdown because politicians care only about their own interests
16 November 2023 - 05:00
Alco Ngobese of the IFP, the longest-serving councillor in the Ekurhuleni metro, has seen it all since he started out in Germiston in 1995.
When Ekurhuleni was created five years later by combining the East Rand local authorities, he served under the metro’s inaugural mayor, the late Bavumile Vilakazi, who served for one year before being sent to Uganda as high commissioner. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.