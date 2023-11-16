ANC poised to join EFF in parliamentary vote to close Israel’s embassy
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirms SA has referred Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to the ICC for war crimes
16 November 2023 - 05:00
The ANC is expected to support the EFF motion in the National Assembly on Thursday to have the Israeli embassy in SA closed amid that country’s war with Hamas in Gaza.
This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that SA has officially referred Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes...
