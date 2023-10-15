Sanral CEO says crumbling roads need more private sector investment
Government does not have enough money for upkeep, so needs outside help, says Reginald Demana
15 October 2023 - 16:07
SA’s crumbling roads infrastructure needs more private sector investment if it is not to disintegrate further, Reginald Demana, CEO of the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), said on Friday.
He told a motor industry conference that the government does not have enough money for upkeep so it needs outside help. ..
