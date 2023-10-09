Nissan could lose a quarter of workforce at Rosslyn plant
Motor company starts negotiations with employees and unions after collapse of plans to build a new bakkie from 2024
09 October 2023 - 05:00
About 400 Nissan SA employees — a quarter of the workforce — may lose their jobs as the Japanese-owned motor company struggles to find a new vehicle to build at its assembly plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane.
It says it has begun formal negotiations with employees and unions to “minimise the impact on our people” after the collapse of plans to build a new, small bakkie from 2024...
