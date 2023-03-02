National

Samwu wants heads to roll for R418m irregular spending

02 March 2023 - 18:23 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has expressed concern about  Johannesburg Roads Agency’s (JRA)  failure to act against officials implicated in a report on more than R418,7m in irregular spending five years ago.

The report by auditing firm HTB Consulting, which Business Day has seen, said some procurement processes the agency relied on in awarding contracts to service providers for infrastructure projects — including the repair and rehabilitation of roads and bridges during the 2018/2019 financial year —  contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA)...

