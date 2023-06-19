Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta
The trend of misrepresenting qualifications will hurt the economy and uproot the fundamentals of SA’s labour market system, a labour court judge has warned in a judgment dismissing the CFO of Lesedi Local Municipality in Gauteng, who got the job fraudulently.
The municipality appointed Paul Mphele as CFO in 2015 after he responded to an advertisement for the position, which required candidates who “preferably” hold a BCom Hons in accounting or a degree in finance “NQF Level 7 with relevant experience”...
Axed: Lesedi Local Municipality CFO faked qualifications
CCMA judge Bart Ford calls the misrepresentation of qualifications a ‘pervasive and menacing evil’
