Avis joins Discovery Insure as Pothole Patrol partner

The Pothole Patrol initiative has repaired about 175,000 potholes since initiation

30 June 2023 - 12:17 Phuti Mpyane
The impact of pothole damage is estimated to cost South Africa about R500m a month. Picture: SUPPLIED
Discovery Insure has announced car rental company Avis as a new partner in its Pothole Patrol initiative.

Launched in May 2021 in a joint operation between Discovery Insure, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), City of Johannesburg and Dialdirect, the project fixes potholes in Gauteng in a public-private partnership. The latter partner has since exited the consortium after its two-year contract expired. 

“The monthly impact of pothole damage is estimated to cost about R500m, and they are a major safety hazard. We believe this cross-sector partnership will help to make Johannesburg’s roads safer for everyone,” said Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure.

JRA acting CEO Zweli Nyathi said: “Providing quality roads that are accessible and liveable for our communities is the JRA’s mission as the entity manages 13,599km of road network across Johannesburg. We therefore welcome this extended partnership in support of the Discovery Pothole Patrol, which is assisting our depots with reactive maintenance on our road network, thus ensuing safer mobility for road users.”

Pothole Patrol has repaired about 175,000 potholes since initiation and in just two years there have been fewer pothole incidents on Johannesburg roads, made possible through initiative. About 13,000 Pothole Patrol app downloads have been recorded, with 58,000 potholes reported through the medium, according to Discovery. 

Pothole Patrol academy

Discovery Insure and Avis have also established an academy in Modderfontein, east of Johannesburg which will serve as a skills-development centre and provide youth from nearby communities with pothole-fixing skills. 

The Discovery Insure academy is based in Modderfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Enhanced technology to Pothole Patrol

A new addition in the fight against potholes is the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) software known as Amehlo. Translated as “eyes” in isiZulu, it is manufactured locally by local entrepreneur Aubrey Mnisi. Attached to a moving vehicle, Amehlo analyses environmental data using radar and depth-optical sensors and uses LiDAR technology to gather information on road markings, condition, traffic signs and much more in real time.

It has been adapted to meet Pothole Patrol criteria and is able to identify cracks and imperfections, as well as measure and categorise potholes according size, providing insights for prioritisation.

 

