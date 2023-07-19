Huge explosion rips through central Joburg

Egoli Gas says there was no pressure loss in gas pipelines
19 July 2023 - 18:56 Staff Writer
UPDATED 19 July 2023 - 22:12
A trail of destruction on Bree, Rissik and Joubert streets in Johannesburg, July 19 2023. Picture: TWITTER/NHLANHLA NYAWO
An underground explosion on Wednesday afternoon ripped through central Johannesburg, destroying parts of Bree Street and damaging vehicles and shops.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.
An official notice sent to community police forum groups said that the explosion had occurred, “possibly on the gas lines underground”.
However, on Wednesday night Egoli Gas said it was unlikely the explosion was caused by a gas pipeline as there was no pressure loss, “which indicates the pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted”.
City of Joburg officials asked the public to stay clear of the area but people continued to flood in despite JMPD efforts to close the roads. Emergency services were on the scene, and at least one report said several people had been injured.
Images from the scene showed a severely damaged road, with tar ripped up and cars and taxis strewn along one of Johannesburg’s main traffic routes. Several vehicles, including taxis which usually park along the busy public transport route, were damaged.
Bree Street after an underground explosion, July 19 2023. Picture: HULANI MBELE
Videos and images of a damaged Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD started doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
“Evening Joburg, following the explosion that happened this afternoon at JHB CBD, which caused the road to partially collapse, I’ll be heading there this evening to assess the damage,” executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda posted on social media on Wednesday evening.
“Please take note of the following road closures: Bree & Simmons; Bree & Harrison; Loveday Street.”
Joburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said he did not have the full details yet. But ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni said the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) had confirmed it was a gas pipeline explosion.
“Apparently it’s a gas line explosion, we don’t have any details except what the JRA is telling us,” he said.
This is a developing story.
