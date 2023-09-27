Fed official warns of another possible hike while recent crude price increases raise spectre of renewed inflation
Windhoek — Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from SA amid the spread of the highly pathogenic bird flu.
The suspension is in effect until further notice, the agriculture ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.
The current outbreak, SA’s largest in its history, is affecting five provinces: Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Northwest, the Free State and Limpopo. There is still no vaccine in SA
Poultry producer Quantum Foods said last week up to 2-million chickens had died in the outbreak. Astral Foods said the total cost associated with the outbreak amounted to about R220m.
Namibia consumes an estimated 2,500 tonnes of chicken every month, relying on imports mainly from SA.
Reuters with Staff Writer
Bird flu outbreak: Namibia bans poultry imports from SA
The suspension affects all imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from SA
