Bird flu outbreak: Namibia bans poultry imports from SA

The suspension affects all imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from SA

27 September 2023 - 20:33
by Nyasha Nyaungwa
Picture: 123RF/CHAYAKORNLOT
Windhoek — Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from SA amid the spread of the highly pathogenic bird flu.

The suspension is in effect until further notice, the agriculture ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The current outbreak, SA’s largest in its history, is affecting five provinces: Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Northwest, the Free State and Limpopo.  There is still no vaccine in SA

Poultry producer Quantum Foods said last week up to 2-million chickens had died in the outbreak. Astral Foods said the total cost associated with the outbreak amounted to about R220m.

Namibia consumes an estimated 2,500 tonnes of chicken every month, relying on imports mainly from SA.

Reuters with Staff Writer

