Quantum Foods will report a loss as birdflu hits local poultry industry
Feed and poultry producer joins Astral Foods in issuing a warning
22 September 2023 - 10:27
Feed and poultry producer Quantum Foods became the second company in two days to warn that it will report a loss in its next results in part because of the bird flu crisis that is ravaging the country.
The company, valued at about R800m on the JSE, did not provide a definitive range in its trading statement on Friday as it plans to release another trading statement later, but warned that headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, will be “at least” 100% lower, meaning Quantum will report a loss...
