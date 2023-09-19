Oceana sees bird flu outbreak creating gap for pilchard sales
19 September 2023 - 19:46
As a new strain of bird flu spreads in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, Lucky Star’s owner sees an opportunity to keep punting its pilchards as an affordable protein.
Chicken and egg prices are set to rise, with egg shortages already being experienced in Gauteng as the bird flu strain first recorded in Mpumalanga in June remains prevalent. ..
