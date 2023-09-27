Bird flu outbreak: Government to allow vaccination for some farms’ chickens
It is thought the lower egg supply will be felt for a year as more than a quarter of the country’s laying hens have been culled or died from disease
27 September 2023 - 17:40
The government says it will allow the vaccination of chickens against the latest strain of bird flu at some farms with the highest levels of bio security, as the outbreak ravages the industry, leaving SA with an egg shortage and a likely increase in price of chicken
The criteria for which chickens and farms can be vaccinated are still being developed, however...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.