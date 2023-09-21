Astral to report first loss since listing
Facing relentless load-shedding and SA’s worst-ever avian flu outbreak, the poultry producer expects a headline loss of up to 1,808c per share
21 September 2023 - 08:08
UPDATED 21 September 2023 - 20:06
Astral Foods, SA’s largest chicken producer, will report its first ever annual loss since listing in 2001 after it spent R1.9bn on load-shedding related costs including feeding birds it could not slaughter on time.
Its share price ended the day 10.98% lower at R154, its biggest one-day loss since October 2022...
