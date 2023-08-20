Wait of 22 years ends as Cosas 4 trial begins on Monday
All accused in the crime have died, except the two in the dock
20 August 2023 - 18:26
Two survivors of the men responsible for the kidnapping and murder of the “Cosas 4” will face trial on Monday, 22 years after the commission of the crime.
All the other accused in the crime have since died. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.