JONNY STEINBERG: Mandela’s wariness an apt attitude for an ever wounded land
The warrior for peace has become a Potemkin village prop to service a battered political order
04 August 2023 - 05:00
When I think of what has become of Nelson Mandela, a piece of me dies inside. I don’t mean the flesh-and-blood man who departed this world a decade ago. I mean what those who keep his memory alive have done to his reputation.
On his birthday two weeks ago, I listened to what radio newsreaders were saying about him. Somebody had started a charity for blind homeless people, if I remember correctly, and had especially launched the initiative on his birthday. President Cyril Ramaphosa said something about how in the spirit of Mandela we must aspire for nonracialism and inclusivity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.