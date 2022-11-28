National

Resolution of TRC cases may take up to five more years, says NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks are working on 129 cases

28 November 2022 - 05:06 Linda Ensor

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has set a target of three to five years to finish its work on cases referred for possible prosecution by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

The TRC which submitted its report 24 years ago, referred 300 cases of those who did not apply for or were not granted amnesty. These were mainly security branch or other police officers. Of these cases, 129 are under investigation by the NPA and the Hawks or before court. The NPA is reviewing some cases where a decision was made previously not to proceed with them. ..

