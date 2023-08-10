PETER BRUCE: Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment
The Eastern Cape is not SA’s most violent province, but it is without question the most derelict — and poor Bongeka Buso died of neglect
10 August 2023 - 05:00
Last weekend a mother, Bongeka Buso, who lived in a hut near Butterworth in Transkei, stabbed her eldest daughter in the neck before poisoning her other two girls and herself. She was 38 years old, a toddler herself at the dawn of our democracy in 1994.
She was deep in debt and could find no way out. Like many other women drowning in bottomless poverty, she would have grown up expecting the formation of the first ANC government to mark a new departure from the life she had known before. ..
