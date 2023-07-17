Oppenheimer aircraft safety inspection leads to disciplinary hearing
Fireblade Aviation targeted in probe after whistle-blower’s complaint regarding a contract with Zambian government
17 July 2023 - 05:00
Two SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) inspectors are facing a disciplinary hearing after they conducted a safety inspection at Fireblade Aviation, the Oppenheimer family’s commercial VIP aviation company.
According to aviation insiders, the two inspectors, Johann Hattingh and Tamlin Govender, are now being thrown under the bus after they were apparently ordered by the authority to do the inspection after the SACAA received a whistle-blower’s complaint regarding a contract with the Zambian government...
